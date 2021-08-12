BLUE RIDGE ROCK FESTIVAL 2021 Sells Out Just Four Days After Announcing Full Lineup; More Than 180 Acts Set To Appear

For the first time in the event’s four-year run, the Blue Ridge Rock Festival is completely sold-out with tickets sales of 160,000. This not only is the festival’s first sell-out, but it also marks the only time the event has sold-out well in advance.

For the September 9–12 event at Blue Ridge Amphitheater (a long-awaited large-scale concert venue in Southwest Virginia), Purpose Driven Events has amassed a line-up of 180+ bands.

The 2021 lineup includes headliners Five Finger Death Punch, Rob Zombie, Shinedown, Breaking Benjamin, Limp Bizkit and more than 180 bands who will appear on six stages over four days. The weekend-long event will also include additional onsite activities and activations. Special features include Club Experience - a first-ever, one-of-a-kind soundproofed club at a rock festival. Headliners for this special club include headliner Ludacris, T-Pain, and Lil Jon. Also on tap: the Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Revue, a vaudeville freak show of wonder by Hellzapoppin's Ringleader and Producer, Mr. Bryce "The Govna" Graves. In addition, excitingly, the festival will be hosted by Steve-O: delivering stunts, comedy, and emcee duties for the first time ever at a rock festival; and special guest Lou Brutus.

Noting the festival’s dedication to their longtime fans and the full transparency between the promoter and the fans, Purpose Driven Events’ Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Slye revealed the sell-out news via social media, saying, “ROCK's NOT DEAD. 160,000. Just 4 Days after releasing our Full Lineup, Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2021 is now Sold Out. THANK YOU. We will never stop listening to you, fighting for you, breaking the status quo, and innovating to curate a Festival that we truly hope becomes the highlight of your year--every year. This Festival was not built on business, it was founded on YOU. It was constructed to harness the passionate love we share for Rock & Metal, to bring unity and joy to the masses. We may be small, we may be young, but something special is happening here. We are The FAN DRIVEN Rock Experience. Our Underdog Story Lives On...”

The 2021 Blue Ridge Rock Festival lineup (in alphabetical order) is as follows: 10 Years, A Day To Remember, Adelitas Way, All Good Things, All That Remains, Another Day Dawns, Anthrax (40th Anniversary), Asking Alexandria, Atreyu, August Burns Red, Avatar, Ayron Jones, Bad Omens, Badflower, Beartooth, Black Label Society, Body Count (feat. Ice-T), Brand Of Sacrifice, Breaking Benjamin (only festival performance of 2021), Burden Of The Sky, Bush, Chelsea Grin, Chevelle, Clutch, Corrosion of Conformity, Crown The Empire, Currents, Cypress Hill (30th Anniversary), D.R.U.G.S. (first show in nearly a decade), Drowning Pool, Escape The Fate, Falling In Reverse, Fame on Fire, Fever 333, Fire From The Gods, Fit For A King, Five Finger Death Punch, Fozzy, From Ashes To New, The Ghost Inside (rare comeback show), Gojira, Halestorm, Hatebreed, The Hu, Ice Nine Kills, Ill Niño, In Flames, Islander, I Prevail (only show of 2021), Jelly Roll, Killswitch Engage, Knocked Loose, Lamb of God, Lil Jon, Light The Torch, Limp Bizkit, Ludacris, Mastodon, Megadeth, Miss May I, Motionless In White, Nonpoint, P.O.D. (performing their multi-platinum album "Satellite" in its entirety for its 20th anniversary), Papa Roach (playing “Infest” in its entirety + greatest hits), Philip Anselmo & The Illegals (Performing Pantera's Greatest Hits), Pop Evil, Rev Run (Run-DMC), Rise Against, Rob Zombie, Sabaton, Saul, Seether, Sevendust, Shinedown, Skillet (full pyrotechnic performance), Slaves, Spiritbox (United States debut), Spite, Stitched Up Heart, Tallah, Tech N9ne, Testament, Texas Hippie Coalition, Theory of a Deadman, Trivium, T-Pain, Underoath, Wage War, We Came As Romans and many more local and regional acts.

Blue Ridge Rock Festival will be held at Blue Ridge Amphitheater, a 35,000-capacity outdoor festival site (just off Route 29 on the Chatham-Danville line). The venue will be convenient for fans from neighboring cities including Lynchburg, Roanoke, Danville, and Greensboro.

Complete festival details here.