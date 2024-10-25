BLVD OF EYES Feat. CHLOE And LULLAH TRUJILLO Releases New EP

Blvd Of Eyes have released their new EP Buying Lies For The Truth Seeker through French label M&O Music. The band which features Chloe and Lullah Trujillo (wife and daughter of Rob from Metallica), also has Mark Dalbeth (from Australian outfit Bellusira) and Kevin Hicklin (Weapons Of Anew).

The drums were recorded by none other than Ray Luzier (Korn, Army of Anyone).

Find more information at the band’s official website.