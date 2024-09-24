BLVD OF EYES Feat. CHLOE TRUJILLO Release "The Weight Of Gold Teeth" Single And Video; Track Features KORN Drummer RAY LUZIER

Blvd Of Eyes (featuring Chloe Trujillo) have released the first single from the upcoming Buying Lies For The Truth Seeker EP, out in October.

"The Weight Of Gold Teeth" features drums by Ray Luzier (Korn) and brings energy from the opening riff. Ray is in his element here, pushing the song along with his grooves. The band blends some industrial elements throughout the track and catchy hooks. Big epic vocal work in the chorus and heavy guitar work to end.

Check out the video below, and find more information on Blvd Of Eyes at the band's official website.