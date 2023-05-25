BOB ROCK Discusses Working On Three New MÖTLEY CRÜE Songs - "It Was Just The Best Time... So Easy"; Audio

Back in April, Mötley Crüe revealed that they had entered the recording studio with their longtime producer, Bob Rock, to lay down some new music.

On the latest episode of Fozzy singer/professional wrestler Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, Bob Rock recounts his time with Mötley Crüe, from their first meeting to their recent studio work with new guitarist John 5.

Says Bob in regards to the latest sessions with the Crüe: "It was three songs I just cut with them. It was so amazing, it was just the best time... so easy." On working with John 5 as "the new guy", Rock adds: "It was really easy."

Rock then goes on to tell a story about Nikki Sixx, stating: "So, Dr. Feelgood, he says to me, he goes, 'I don't think I ever played on any of the MÖTLEY CRÜE records. I think somebody came in at night and replaced all my parts.' He says, 'So I don't really know how to play bass.' And I said, 'Too bad. You're playing bass on it.' So I worked with him through Dr. Feelgood, did a lot of edits and made him play every note. But when we did the songs on The Dirt, I went to see him and we started working on the demos. He picked up the bass and started playing, and I said, 'Woah, woah, woah. What's going on here?' He had been taking bass lessons for five years. All of a sudden he's an amazing bass player. And I think that's so cool, in that point of his career, he wanted to be better. I admire that."

Mötley Crüe's 2023 tour of the UK and Europe launched May 22 in Sheffield, England, and wraps up July 6 in Glasgow, Scotland. The complete itinerary can be found here.

