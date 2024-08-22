BOBBIE DAZZLE - Rising Glam Rock Stars Announce Debut Album; First Single Streaming

Bobbie Dazzle is a dynamic and vibrant glam rock band brought to life by multi-talented singer Siân Greenway. Conceived as a creative outlet for Greenway during a difficult time, Bobbie Dazzle is an explosion of glitter, infectious riffs, and guaranteed good times. Their debut album, Fandabidozi, is set to release on October 4 via Rise Above Records.

Inspired by seminal glam rock acts of the 70s like Bowie, T. Rex, Suzi Quatro, and The Sweet, Bobbie Dazzle embodies a joyful, upbeat spirit on stage. As Greenway explains, the band allows her to fully embrace her "silly and upbeat" personality, giving her the freedom to express the boundless creativity she pours into the project.

Assembled with a talented backing band from the Black Country and Birmingham, Bobbie Dazzle is Greenway's vehicle for bringing the fun, color, and freedom back to 21st-century rock 'n' roll. With Greenway's powerful vocals and the band's high-energy performances, Bobbie Dazzle is poised to inject a massive dose of life-affirming energy into the modern music landscape.

Bobbie Dazzle's debut single, "Back To The City", is out now. Listen below.

Bobbie Dazzle's debut album, Fandabidozi, is an invigorating rush of massive tunes, infectious riffs, and bright-eyed pop-rock bombast. Bursting at the seams with absurdly catchy and memorable songs, the album serves as an antidote to the negativity of the times, delivering a celebratory ten-song time warp that harks back to the glory days of glam rock.

Without ever sounding like a purely retro exercise, Fandabidozi showcases Bobbie Dazzle's mastery of classic glam rock tropes - big riffs, bigger hooks, and a prevailing sense of euphoric energy. The album is a joyful and life-affirming celebration of the genre's enduring power and appeal, driven by Bobbie Dazzle's irrepressible spirit.

Fandabidozi tracklisting:

"Lightning Fantasy"

"Merry-Go-Round"

"Revolution"

"Magic Of Music"

"Back To The City"

"It's Electric"

"Antique Time Machine"

"Lady On Fire"

"April Showers"

"Flowers On Mars"

"Back To The City":

