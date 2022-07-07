BODYSNATCHER To Join ALPHA WOLF For Summer US Tour

Florida deathcore practitioners Bodysnatcher will join Australian metalcore outfit Alpha Wolf for a two-week run of live dates later this Summer. The tour begins on August 21st in Springfield, Missouri and runs through September 7th in Columbia, South Carolina. Additional support will be provided by Georgia metallic hardcore unit Vatican. Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

August

21 - The Riff - Springfield, MO

23 - The Rino - Kansas City, MO

24 - 89th Street Collective - Oklahoma City, OK

25 - Waiting Room - Omaha, NE

26 - Amsterdam - St. Paul, MN

27 - Miramar Theatre - Milwaukee, WI

28 - xBk - Des Moines, IA

30 - Stache - Grand Rapids, MI

31 - Portal - Louisville, KY

September

2 - Big Room Bar - Columbus, OH

3 - Legends - Cincinnati, OH

4 - BrickYard - Knoxville, TN

6 - Archetype - Jacksonville, FL

7 - New Brooklyn Tavern - Columbia, SC

Bodysnatcher will be touring in support of their Bleed-Abide full-length, released earlier this year on MNRK Heavy. An epic demonstration of aggression and brawn, Bleed-Abide burns with an intensity derived from a further focus on sonic pummeling and truth-telling narratives and serves as the band’s darkest offering to date.

Bleed-Abide was recorded by the band’s Chris Whited at 1776 Recordings with drums engineered by Neil Westfall and Bud Phillips at The Unicorn Room, and guitars re-amped by Phil Pluskota at Sonic Assault Studio. The record comes cloaked in the cover art of Adam Burke. Callously grim, ferocious, and threatening, crackling beneath the weight of its own fury and power, Bodysnatcher’s Bleed-Abide puts the “core” back in deathcore.

Bleed-Abide is available now on CD, LP, cassette, and digital formats at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Bleed"

"Abide"

"Absolved Of The Strings And Stone"

"Smashed Perception"

"Flatline"

"Glass Prison"

"Value Through Suffering"

"Chaos"

"E.D.A."

"Wired For Destruction"

"Hollow Shell"

"Behind The Crowd"

"The Question"

"Absolved Of The Strings And Stone":

"E.D.A.":

"Wired For Destruction":

"Behind The Crowd":

(Photo by Toddi Babu)