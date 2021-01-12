BOLT THROWER - Mercenary, Honour-Valour-Pride, Those Once Loyal LP Reissues Available This Month

On January 22, Bolt Thrower will release LP reissues of their classic albums Mercenary, Honour-Valour-Pride, and Those Once Loyal via Metal Blade Records. Pre-order your copies via the links below.

- US

- Europe

- UK

See below for an overview of available formats:

Mercenary formats:

- 180g black vinyl

- snow slush white marbled vinyl (limited to 1100 copies)

- autumn orange marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- white w/ blue splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- white / grey melt vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- mustard / olive marbled vinyl (Eyesore exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

Honour-Valour-Pride formats:

- 180g black vinyl

- clear 'armory' green marbled vinyl (limited to 1100 copies)

- 'battery' olive khaki marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- orange w/ green splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- green w/ yellow splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- clear light green smoke vinyl (Eyesore exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

Those Once Loyal formats:

- 180g black vinyl

- oakwood brown marbled vinyl (limited to 1100 copies)

- yellow ochre marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- gold / black dust vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- clear beige w/ white splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- sandy beige marbled vinyl (Eyesore exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- clear w/ gold splatter vinyl (US exclusive)