BOLT THROWER - Mercenary, Honour-Valour-Pride, Those Once Loyal LP Reissues Available This Month
January 12, 2021, 10 minutes ago
On January 22, Bolt Thrower will release LP reissues of their classic albums Mercenary, Honour-Valour-Pride, and Those Once Loyal via Metal Blade Records. Pre-order your copies via the links below.
See below for an overview of available formats:
Mercenary formats:
- 180g black vinyl
- snow slush white marbled vinyl (limited to 1100 copies)
- autumn orange marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
- white w/ blue splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- white / grey melt vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
- mustard / olive marbled vinyl (Eyesore exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
Honour-Valour-Pride formats:
- 180g black vinyl
- clear 'armory' green marbled vinyl (limited to 1100 copies)
- 'battery' olive khaki marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
- orange w/ green splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- green w/ yellow splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
- clear light green smoke vinyl (Eyesore exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
Those Once Loyal formats:
- 180g black vinyl
- oakwood brown marbled vinyl (limited to 1100 copies)
- yellow ochre marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
- gold / black dust vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- clear beige w/ white splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
- sandy beige marbled vinyl (Eyesore exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
- clear w/ gold splatter vinyl (US exclusive)