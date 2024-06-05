BOMBUS Signs To Black Lodge Records

The Black Lodge Records family has announced that a deal has been inked with Bombus and the release of their fifth full-length album, Your Blood, is due out later this year.

With this album, Bombus ventures down a somewhat different path than before, marking the dawn of a fresh musical chapter. Yet fans need not worry; the essence of the band remains intact. Your Blood is classic Bombus with a twist—a blend of heavy metal and classic rock, layered with modern elements that reveal a band expanding their sonic horizons. While introducing a more melodic side not previously featured, the band's core sound—heavy, raw, and unmistakably Bombus—persists.

"We decided early to record Your Blood ourselves, without external influences," the band explains. This self-reliance allowed for a meticulous and unhurried recording process, with each member deeply involved. The production, handled by Petter Lithvall at Stigbergstudion, achieves a dynamic sound—thick, beefy bottoms, crispy highs, and punchy mids—all while maintaining clarity and space.

Still resonating with the band's foundational influences like WASP, Motörhead, and Metallica, Your Blood introduces hints of Sisters of Mercy and Queens of the Stone Age, merging with a classic rock vibe. The result is a Bombus that feels familiar yet refreshingly new, embodying what could be described as "metal 'n' roll."

Since its inception in 2008, Bombus has built a formidable presence in the Scandinavian rock scene. Their self-titled debut in 2010 set the stage, followed by The Poet And The Parrot (2013), Repeat Until Death (2016), and Vulture Culture (2019). Each album solidified the band's reputation, and Your Blood will continue this legacy with a bold new twist.

Your Blood is not just an album where Bombus successfully melds past heaviness with a new, melodic edge. It’s a testament to their ability to evolve while staying true to their roots. Prepare for a powerful display of metal 'n' roll, as Bombus delivers Your Blood with intensity and purpose.

(Photo – Jonas Andersson)