BON JOVI - Founding Bassist Alec John Such Passes At 70

Bon Jovi leader Jon Bon Jovi has just announced the passing of former bassist Alec John Such at 70. He writes on Twitter:

”We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, he was integral to the formation of the band. To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him. He was childhood friend of Tico (Torres) and brought Richie (Sambora) to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and tear to my eye. We’ll miss him dearly."

Alec John Such was born in Yonkers, New York on November 14, 1951 and was a consistent member of Bon Jovi on these legendary albums:

Bon Jovi (1984)

7800° Fahrenheit (1985)

Slippery When Wet (1986)

New Jersey (1988)

Keep the Faith (1992)



