BON JOVI's Encore Nights To Be Screened In The UK In June

Bon Jovi's Encore Nights concert is coming to cinemas across the UK, reports Music-News.com. On June 10, the 'Bad Medicine' rockers' global performance will be screened nationwide at 250 cinemas. The UK release comes after the show was broadcast at 300 drive-in venues across North America.

Encore Nights CEO Walter Kinzie said in a statement: "Our Encore Nights series was dreamt up and kicked off last year to provide fans across North America a fun and safe new way to watch their favorite acts perform amid the pandemic. Little did we know at the time that there would be global enthusiasm for these concert experiences! We can't wait to bring fans all over the world Bon Jovi like they've never seen 'em before for this one-night-only event. Grab some friends and get some popcorn because it's going to be a great time!"

Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing, added: "Bon Jovi has always been supportive of reaching fans through event cinema since the early 2000's. With most concert tours still halted, and fans missing live concerts, we are thrilled that Bon Jovi fans will have an opportunity to come together and share this experience as a community in their local cinemas across the globe."

Bon Jovi will kick off the Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 concert series with an exclusive brand-new show premiering on May 22. The never-before-seen concert will be broadcast at venues around the world, including approximately 300 drive-in and outdoor theaters across the United States, Canada and Ireland, and select indoor cinemas around the globe.

Tickets and more info at this location.