BONDED Feat. Former SODOM, SUICIDAL ANGELS Members Welcome Ex-KREATOR Bassist CHRISTIAN "SPEESY" GIESLER To The Fold

German thrash metallers, Bonded, have welcomed former Kreator bassist Christian "Speesy" Giesler to the fold. Guitarist Bernd "Bernemann" Kost has issued the following statement:

"We've been talking about making music together since the Hell Comes To Your Town tour in 2001/2002. It just took us a little longer to realize our plans than usual hahaha.... We were both so involved with our jobs at Kreator and Sodom that we never found the time, but we always stayed in touch over the years. If Speesy hadn't still been with Kreator in January 2018, he would have been our first choice for Bonded, but due to the intensive Kreator tours it was out of the question. That's why we were very happy about his collaboration on the song 'Rest in Violence' together with Bobby Ellsworth. When the situation suddenly arose a few weeks ago and we broke up with our bass player, it was only logical for me to call Speesy first, and he didn't really think long about an answer hahaha.... now we finally want to hit the gas pedal together."

Bonded recently released their sophomore album, Into Blackness, via Century Media Records. The album entered the official sales charts in Germany at #77 in the first week of release.

In order to continue promoting the album, Bonded launched a new video, directed by Nico Schiesewitz / VIZO Films, for the track “Watch (While The World Burns)”.

Says the band: “This might be our best clip yet and we created it for the track 'Watch (While The World Burns)', which is the powerful first full song on our second album Into Blackness. And yes, we just heard the good news that Into Blackness entered the official album sales charts in Germany on #77, so thanks to everyone who supported us and our music so far. We hope you will continue to enjoy Into Blackness and hopefully see you all on the road soon!”

Bonded, the group formed by former Sodom members Bernd “Bernemann” Kost (Guitars) and Markus “Makka” Freiwald (Drums) alongside second guitarist Chris Tsitsis (ex-Suicidal Angels), bassist Marc Hauschild and vocalist Ingo Bajonczak (Assassin), have decided to stick to their guns and once again collaborated with producer Cornelius Rambadt (Sodom, Disbelief, Onkel Tom) at the Rambado Recording Studio in Essen, Germany and also had Björn Gooßes / Killustrations (Aborted, The Crown, Carnal Forge) create the album’s artwork, just like on their Rest In Violence debut album from 2020.

The album’s limited first-pressing CD edition comes with O-Card packaging, a sticker and two bonus tracks: "Humanity On Sale" and "Will To Survive". Into Blackness is also available as 180g black vinyl on the LP format. Order here.

Into Blackness tracklisting:

"The Arsonist"

"Watch (While The World Burns)"

"Lilith (Queen Of Blood)"

"The Holy Whore"

"Division Of The Damned"

"Into The Blackness Of A Wartime Night"

"Destroy The Things I Love"

"Final Stand"

"Ill-Minded Freak"

"Way Of The Knife"

"The Eyes Of Madness"

"Humanity On Sale (First pressing CD bonus track)

"Will To Survive" (First pressing CD bonus track)

"Lilith (Queen Of Blood)" video:

"Into The Blackness Of A Wartime Night" lyric video:

Bonded lineup (from left to right on photo by Sebastian “Konz” Konopka):

Markus “Makka” Freiwald – Drums

Chris Tsitsis – Guitar

Ingo Bajonczak – Vocals

Christian "Speesy" Giesler - Bass

Bernd “Bernemann” Kost – Guitar