BONFIRE To Release Roots Album In February; "Love Don't Lie" Single And Video Out Now

German rockers, Bonfire, have released a new video and single, “Love Don’t Lie”, taken from their upcoming new record Roots, to be released on February 26 via AFM Records.

It's a song that was initially written in 2008 for The Räuber, a cooperation between the Theater Ingolstadt and the band - it is their most successful theater piece coop, with three seasons, 55 sold-out shows and 50 thousand spectators. The new version of the song, beautifully arranged, comes as a really lovely duet with Alexx Stahl and Lydia Panè, wife of guitarist Frank Panè.

Pre-order Roots here, and watch the video for "Love Don't Lie" below.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"Starin' Eyes"

"American Nights"

"Let Me Be Your Water"

"Price Of Lovin' You"

"Comin' Home"

"Ready 4 Reaction"

"Give It A Try"

"Sleeping All Alone"

"Who's Foolin' Who"

"Why Is It Never Enough"

"Fantasy"

CD2

"When An Old Man Cries"

"Love Don't Lie"

"Lonely Nights"

"Under Blue Skies"

"You Make Me Feel"

"No More"

"The Devil Made Me Do It"

"Without You"

"Your Love Is Heaven To Me"

"Piece Of My Heart"

"Youngbloods"

"Our Hearts Don't Feel The Same"

"Wolfmen"

"Love Don't Lie" video: