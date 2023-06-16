BORKNAGAR, SÓLSTAFIR, FINNTROLL, KEEP OF KALESSIN Among First Bands Confirmed For Inferno Metal Festival 2024

Inferno Metal Festival organizers have issued the following update:

"We are excited to announce the first batch of artists to Inferno Metal Festival 2024, which will be held from March 28 - 31, 2024. So far we have selected a few classics bands as well as some of the more vital and exciting new-comers.

"We welcome to Inferno 2024: Borknagar (pictured at top), Sólstafir, Finntroll, Keep of Kalessin, Misþyrming, Saor, Konvent, Khold, Crypta, Extermination Dismemberment, Orm, Tilintetgjort, Imbalance, Nakkeknaekker and Horrifier."

Organizers continue: "The iconic Inferno Metal Festival started in 2001 and is the longest running metal festival in Norway and one of the most important extreme metal festivals in the world. We are very proud of this position and we will continue fronting Norwegian metal and bringing bands from all over the world to Norway. Inferno Metal Festival is being held four days at Rockefeller Music Halls’ two stages Rockefeller and John Dee as well as many smaller clubs around Oslo.

"The festival takes place during Easter in Norway when not a lot of other stuff is happening in Oslo. The festival are usually sold out and more than fifty percent of the audience are from outside of Norway. The ticket sales are from all over the world including China, Australia, Chile, Japan, Taiwan, Canada, USA, Columbia, Argentina and many more."

Get tickets here, and further festival details here.

(Borknagar photo - Jørn Veberg)