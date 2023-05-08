BORN OF OSIRIS Announce Canadian Tour Dates With UPON A BURNING BODY, TRAITORS

American progressive metalcore band, Born Of Osiris, is coming to back to Canada this August with special guests Upon A Burning Body and Traitors. Presented by MODO-LIVE & Programme.

Tour dates:

August

22 - The Hub - Kitchener, ON

24 - Lee’s Palace - Toronto, ON

25 - Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

The Chicago-based progressive metal outfit, Born Of Osiris, are known as one of the first deathcore acts from the 2000s to leave that genre behind in favor of a brutal yet alluring meld of technical death metal and metalcore filled with flashy twin-guitar leads and near-psychedelic keyboard adventures that owe as much to Judas Priest and Iron Maiden as they do Helloween and Meshuggah.

Though they began as a typical deathcore band with 2007's The New Reign EP, by 2009's Higher Place, they'd all but abandoned that sound to focus on a more technically advanced, melodically astute, and brutally forceful approach. Its appeal garnered an ever-growing cadre of admirers.

They have placed four albums in the upper half of the US album chart, including 2013's Tomorrow We Die Alive, which peaked at #27. Subsequent titles like 2015's Soul Sphere went to #2 on the Hard Rock charts. 2017's The Eternal Reign was a progressive, track-by-track re-recording of 2007's The New Reign; it met with both high praise and withering criticism. 2019's The Simulation was 28-minute EP that was reportedly the first of a two-part album, but it never materialized. An entirely different outing titled Angel or Alien appeared in July 2021.