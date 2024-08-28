BORNBROKEN Celebrates Resilience With “How Strong You Are” Single

Hailing from Montreal, Canada BornBroken, return with their potent third album Am I Invisible slated for release on September 20, 2024. They have already released the title track as a single and are now following it up with “How Strong You Are” – a motivational anthem that highlights personal strength, resilience, and self-belief.

The band comments:

“The song encourages listeners to take charge of their destinies and overcome life’s challenges with unwavering conviction. Featuring powerful guitar riffs and a driving rhythm, the track underscores the importance of inner voices and truth in the face of adversity. It is a call to action, reminding fans of their inherent strength and the importance of staying true to oneself amidst life’s battles.”

With lineup changes and their own personal challenges, BornBroken are a testament to resilience as they forge ahead with writing new, more challenging music, taking on new roles within the band and further developing their musicianship.

BornBroken are going back to more of a roots approach with these songs, as they have been focusing on the style of songs that made them get into metal in the first place. Almost like a homage to their idols. They are recommended for fans of Decapitated, Testament, and Machine Head.

Am I Invisible is an album that dives deep into the human experience, exploring themes of existential despair, personal strength, societal division, and the relentless march of time. With each track, BornBroken delivers a powerful message, wrapped in their signature blend of aggressive guitar riffs, dynamic drumming, and emotive vocals.

Those familiar with BornBroken will be surprised by the band's new direction, although the tried and true structure remains, it comes with a twist of lemon and a dash of spice. They are recommended for fans of Chimaira, Machine Head, Slipknot, Decapitated, and Testament.

The Am I Invisible album is available to preorder on Bandcamp. Pre-save the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Time Pays No Respect”

“Am I Invisible”

“Will You Remember”

“How Strong You Are”

“Conflicting Lies”

“Scabs & Scars”

“7 Mondays”

“Fold”

“Age Of Anger”

“The Day I Die Inside”

"How Strong You Are":

"Am I Invisible":

BornBroken Album Lineup:

Mike Marino (Bass)

Michael Decker (Vocals/ All Guitars)

Carlos Ojeda (Drums)

BornBroken live and Official New Lineup:

Mike Marino (Bass)

Michael Decker (Vocals/Guitar)

Carlos Ojeda (Drums)

Rob Henx (Lead Guitar) Newest member after recording