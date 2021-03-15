BRAINSTORM Announce First Tour Dates In Support Of Upcoming Wall Of Skulls Album

After the end of the supremely successful Midnight Ghost album/tour run, German power metal flagship, Brainstorm, used the pandemic live-break to record the new album, Wall Of Skulls, which will be released in late summer.

With the following “No Walls, Just Skulls” tour, the band around vocalist Andy B. Franck and guitarist Torsten Ihlenfeld will extensively present the new songs and hopefully ring in the end of the pandemic.

The first confirmed dates are listed below.

September

22 - Regensburg, Germany

23 - Augsburg , Germany

24 - Budapest, Hungary

25 - Bratislava, Slovakia

26 - Praha, Czech Republic

28 - Hamburg, Germany

29 - Berlin, Germany

30 - Cologne, Germany

October

1 - Essen, Germany

2 - Übach Palenberg, Germany

3 - London, England

4 - Osnabrück, Germany

5 - Siegburg, Germany

6 - Trier, Germany

7 - Pratteln CH

9 - Weiher, Germany

10 - Stuttgart, Germany

November

3 - Lisbon, Portugal

4 - Sevilla, Spain

5 - Valladolid, Spain

6 - Donosti, Spain

7 - Oviedo, Spain

In late 2020, Brainstorm entered the Greenman studios of producer Seeb Levermann (Orden Ogan) to work on the upcoming Wall Of Skulls. Stay tuned for further album updates.