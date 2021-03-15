BRAINSTORM Announce First Tour Dates In Support Of Upcoming Wall Of Skulls Album
March 15, 2021, 13 minutes ago
After the end of the supremely successful Midnight Ghost album/tour run, German power metal flagship, Brainstorm, used the pandemic live-break to record the new album, Wall Of Skulls, which will be released in late summer.
With the following “No Walls, Just Skulls” tour, the band around vocalist Andy B. Franck and guitarist Torsten Ihlenfeld will extensively present the new songs and hopefully ring in the end of the pandemic.
The first confirmed dates are listed below.
September
22 - Regensburg, Germany
23 - Augsburg , Germany
24 - Budapest, Hungary
25 - Bratislava, Slovakia
26 - Praha, Czech Republic
28 - Hamburg, Germany
29 - Berlin, Germany
30 - Cologne, Germany
October
1 - Essen, Germany
2 - Übach Palenberg, Germany
3 - London, England
4 - Osnabrück, Germany
5 - Siegburg, Germany
6 - Trier, Germany
7 - Pratteln CH
9 - Weiher, Germany
10 - Stuttgart, Germany
November
3 - Lisbon, Portugal
4 - Sevilla, Spain
5 - Valladolid, Spain
6 - Donosti, Spain
7 - Oviedo, Spain
In late 2020, Brainstorm entered the Greenman studios of producer Seeb Levermann (Orden Ogan) to work on the upcoming Wall Of Skulls. Stay tuned for further album updates.