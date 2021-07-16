BRAINSTORM Release Music Video For New Song "Glory Disappears"
July 16, 2021, 2 minutes ago
German's Brainstorm will release their new opus, Wall Of Skulls, on August 20 via AFM Records. Pre-order the album this location, and watch a video for the song "Glory Disappears" below.
Wall Of Skulls will be available as CD, Digibook-CD (incl. Live BluRay), Ltd. Vinyl (different colours), Ltd. Boxset (contains: headscarf, sticker, patch, autograph, digibook + live bluray), and Digital.
"Chamber Thirteen"
"Where Ravens Fly"
"Solitude"
"Escape The Silence" (feat. Peavy Wagner)
"Turn Off The Light" (feat. Seeb Levermann)
"Glory Disappears"
"My Dystopia"
"End Of My Innocence"
"Stigmatized (Shadows Fall)"
"Holding On"
"I, The Deceiver"
"Glory Disappears" video:
"Where Ravens Fly" lyric video:
"Escape The Silence" video:
With the upcoming No Walls, Just Skulls Tour, Brianstorm will extensively present the new songs and hopefully ring in the end of the pandemic. The first confirmed dates are as listed.
September
22 - Regensburg, Germany
23 - Augsburg , Germany
24 - Budapest, Hungary
25 - Bratislava, Slovakia
26 - Praha, Czech Republic
28 - Hamburg, Germany
29 - Berlin, Germany
30 - Cologne, Germany
October
1 - Essen, Germany
2 - Übach Palenberg, Germany
3 - London, England
4 - Osnabrück, Germany
5 - Siegburg, Germany
6 - Trier, Germany
7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
9 - Weiher, Germany
10 - Stuttgart, Germany
November
3 - Lisbon, Portugal
4 - Sevilla, Spain
5 - Valladolid, Spain
6 - Donosti, Spain
7 - Oviedo, Spain