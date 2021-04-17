Brave History April 17th, 2021 - ANNIHILATOR, TOOL, OPETH, BUTCHER BABIES, MOUNTAIN, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, BORKNAGAR, DIO, SIX FEET UNDER, DEATH ANGEL, APOCALPYTICA, And More!

Happy 32nd Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Alice In Hell - April 17th, 1989



Happy 57th Birthday Maynard James Keenan (TOOL) - April 17th, 1964



Happy 47th Birthday Lars Mikael Åkerfeldt (OPETH) - April 17th, 1974



Happy 36th Birthday Heidi Shepherd (BUTCHER BABIES) - April 17th, 1985



R.I.P. Felix A. Pappalardi Jr. (MOUNTAIN) - December 30th, 1939 – April 17th, 1983

MOUNTAIN bassist Felix Pappalardi was shot dead by his wife Gail Collins in their East Side Manhattan apartment. Pappalardi was said to be the fourth member of CREAM having produced Disraeli Gears, Wheels Of Fire and Goodbye.



R.I.P. Mats Olausson (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, KAMELOT, ARK): April 17th, 1961 - February 19th, 2015



Happy 39th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Iron Fist - April 17th, 1982



Happy 21st Birthday BORKNAGAR’s Quintessence - April 17th, 2000



Happy 15th Birthday DIO’s Holy Diver – Live - April 17th 2006



Happy 14th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER's Commandment - April 17th, 2007



Happy 12th Birthday DEATH ANGEL's Sonic German Beatdown - Live In Germany - April 17th, 2009



Happy 6th Birthday APOCALYPTICA’s Shadowmaker - April 17th, 2015



Happy 1st Birthday THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Verminous – April 17th, 2020



More April 17th releases:

Happy 11th Birthday (2009)

DISBELIEF's Protected Hell

ENDSTILLE's Verführer

MAROON's Order

Happy 6th Birthday (2015)

KISKE/SOMERVILLE’s City Of Heroes

IMPELLITTERI’s Venom

Happy 1st Birthday (2020)

ABORTED’s La Grande Mascarade (EP)

ABYSMAL DAWN’s Phylogenesis

CADAVER’s D.G.A.F. (EP)

KHEMMIS’ Doomed Heavy Metal (EP)

MYRATH’s Live In Carthage

ORANSSI PAZUZU’s Mestarin Kynsi

TURMION KÄTILÖT’s Global Warning