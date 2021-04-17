Brave History April 17th, 2021 - ANNIHILATOR, TOOL, OPETH, BUTCHER BABIES, MOUNTAIN, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, BORKNAGAR, DIO, SIX FEET UNDER, DEATH ANGEL, APOCALPYTICA, And More!
April 17, 2021, 36 minutes ago
Happy 32nd Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Alice In Hell - April 17th, 1989
Happy 57th Birthday Maynard James Keenan (TOOL) - April 17th, 1964
Happy 47th Birthday Lars Mikael Åkerfeldt (OPETH) - April 17th, 1974
Happy 36th Birthday Heidi Shepherd (BUTCHER BABIES) - April 17th, 1985
R.I.P. Felix A. Pappalardi Jr. (MOUNTAIN) - December 30th, 1939 – April 17th, 1983
MOUNTAIN bassist Felix Pappalardi was shot dead by his wife Gail Collins in their East Side Manhattan apartment. Pappalardi was said to be the fourth member of CREAM having produced Disraeli Gears, Wheels Of Fire and Goodbye.
R.I.P. Mats Olausson (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, KAMELOT, ARK): April 17th, 1961 - February 19th, 2015
Happy 39th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Iron Fist - April 17th, 1982
Happy 21st Birthday BORKNAGAR’s Quintessence - April 17th, 2000
Happy 15th Birthday DIO’s Holy Diver – Live - April 17th 2006
Happy 14th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER's Commandment - April 17th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday DEATH ANGEL's Sonic German Beatdown - Live In Germany - April 17th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday APOCALYPTICA’s Shadowmaker - April 17th, 2015
Happy 1st Birthday THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Verminous – April 17th, 2020
More April 17th releases:
Happy 11th Birthday (2009)
DISBELIEF's Protected Hell
ENDSTILLE's Verführer
MAROON's Order
Happy 6th Birthday (2015)
KISKE/SOMERVILLE’s City Of Heroes
IMPELLITTERI’s Venom
Happy 1st Birthday (2020)
ABORTED’s La Grande Mascarade (EP)
ABYSMAL DAWN’s Phylogenesis
CADAVER’s D.G.A.F. (EP)
KHEMMIS’ Doomed Heavy Metal (EP)
MYRATH’s Live In Carthage
ORANSSI PAZUZU’s Mestarin Kynsi
TURMION KÄTILÖT’s Global Warning