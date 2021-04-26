Brave History April 26th, 2021 - JOEY JORDISON, CHILDREN OF BODOM, 1349, AXEL RUDI PELL, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, DEAFHEAVEN, OTEP, PRIMORDIAL, VOMITORY, DEEP PURPLE, THE OCEAN, SODOM, VICIOUS RUMORS, And More!

Happy 46th Birthday Nathan Jonas “Joey” Jordison (VIMIC, SLIPKNOT, MURDERDOLLS) - April 26th, 1975



Happy 22nd Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM’s Hatebreeder - April 26th, 1999



Happy 14th Birthday ANGEL CORPSE's Of Lucifer And Lightning - April 26th, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday 1349’s Demonoir - April 26th 2010



Happy 11th Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s The Crest - April 26th, 2010



Happy 11th Birthday BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Fever - April 26th, 2010



Happy 10th Birthday DEAFHEAVEN’s Roads To Judah – April 26th, 2011



Happy 10th Birthday OTEP’s Atavist – April 26th, 2011



Happy 10th Birthday PRIMORDIAL’s Redemption at the Puritan's Hand - April 26th 2011



Happy 10th Birthday VOMITORY’s Opus Mortis VIII - April 26th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Now What?! - April 26th, 2013



Happy 8th Birthday THE OCEAN’s Pelagial - April 26th, 2013



Happy 8th Birthday SODOM’s Epitome of Torture - April 26th, 2013



Happy 8th Birthday VICIOUS RUMORS’ Electric Punishment - April 26th 2013



Happy 2nd Birthday THE DAMNED THINGS’ High Crimes – April 26th, 2019



Happy 2nd Birthday ENFORCER’s Zenith – April 26th, 2019



Happy 2nd Birthday HARDLINE’s Life – April 26th, 2019



More April 26th releases:

Happy 11th Birthday (2010)

KIVIMETSÄN DRUIDI’s Betryal, Justice, Revenge

MASTER’s The Human Machine

RAINTIME’s Psychromatic

SKYFORGER’s Kurbads

Happy 10th Birthday (2011)

CATALEPSY’s Bleed

DESTROPHY’s Cry Havoc

ENDWELL’s Punishment

HOPE FOR THE DYING’s Dissimulation

KRALLICE’s Diotima

Happy 9th Birthday MEZARKABUL’s MMXII – 2012

Happy 2nd Birthday (2019)

DUB TRIO’s The Shape Of Dub To Come

HELHEIM’s Rignir

HELMS ALEE Noctiluca

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD’s Fishing For Fishies

MÅNEGARM’s Fornaldarsagorna

MARISSA NADLER & STEPHEN BRODSKY’s Droneflower

NEW YEARS DAY’s Unbreakable

NINE SHRINES’ Retribution Therapy

PARAGON’s Controlled Demolition

STEEL PROPHET’s The God Machine

SUNN O)))’s Life Metal

VAURA’s Sables