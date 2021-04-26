Brave History April 26th, 2021 - JOEY JORDISON, CHILDREN OF BODOM, 1349, AXEL RUDI PELL, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, DEAFHEAVEN, OTEP, PRIMORDIAL, VOMITORY, DEEP PURPLE, THE OCEAN, SODOM, VICIOUS RUMORS, And More!
April 26, 2021, an hour ago
Happy 46th Birthday Nathan Jonas “Joey” Jordison (VIMIC, SLIPKNOT, MURDERDOLLS) - April 26th, 1975
Happy 22nd Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM’s Hatebreeder - April 26th, 1999
Happy 14th Birthday ANGEL CORPSE's Of Lucifer And Lightning - April 26th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday 1349’s Demonoir - April 26th 2010
Happy 11th Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s The Crest - April 26th, 2010
Happy 11th Birthday BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Fever - April 26th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday DEAFHEAVEN’s Roads To Judah – April 26th, 2011
Happy 10th Birthday OTEP’s Atavist – April 26th, 2011
Happy 10th Birthday PRIMORDIAL’s Redemption at the Puritan's Hand - April 26th 2011
Happy 10th Birthday VOMITORY’s Opus Mortis VIII - April 26th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Now What?! - April 26th, 2013
Happy 8th Birthday THE OCEAN’s Pelagial - April 26th, 2013
Happy 8th Birthday SODOM’s Epitome of Torture - April 26th, 2013
Happy 8th Birthday VICIOUS RUMORS’ Electric Punishment - April 26th 2013
Happy 2nd Birthday THE DAMNED THINGS’ High Crimes – April 26th, 2019
Happy 2nd Birthday ENFORCER’s Zenith – April 26th, 2019
Happy 2nd Birthday HARDLINE’s Life – April 26th, 2019
More April 26th releases:
Happy 11th Birthday (2010)
KIVIMETSÄN DRUIDI’s Betryal, Justice, Revenge
MASTER’s The Human Machine
RAINTIME’s Psychromatic
SKYFORGER’s Kurbads
Happy 10th Birthday (2011)
CATALEPSY’s Bleed
DESTROPHY’s Cry Havoc
ENDWELL’s Punishment
HOPE FOR THE DYING’s Dissimulation
KRALLICE’s Diotima
Happy 9th Birthday MEZARKABUL’s MMXII – 2012
Happy 2nd Birthday (2019)
DUB TRIO’s The Shape Of Dub To Come
HELHEIM’s Rignir
HELMS ALEE Noctiluca
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD’s Fishing For Fishies
MÅNEGARM’s Fornaldarsagorna
MARISSA NADLER & STEPHEN BRODSKY’s Droneflower
NEW YEARS DAY’s Unbreakable
NINE SHRINES’ Retribution Therapy
PARAGON’s Controlled Demolition
STEEL PROPHET’s The God Machine
SUNN O)))’s Life Metal
VAURA’s Sables