Brave History December 18th, 2020 - KREATOR, ROLLING STONES, ULI JON ROTH, WHITE LION, JACKYL, FEAR FACTORY, IN THIS MOMENT, OZZY OSBOURNE, TANKARD, BARONESS, And More!

December 18, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities kreator rolling stones uli jon roth white lion fear factory in this moment ozzy osbourne tankard baroness

Brave History December 18th, 2020 - KREATOR, ROLLING STONES, ULI JON ROTH, WHITE LION, JACKYL, FEAR FACTORY, IN THIS MOMENT, OZZY OSBOURNE, TANKARD, BARONESS, And More!

Happy 54th Birthday Miland "Mille" Petrozza (KREATOR) - December 18th, 1966

Happy 77th Birthday Keith Richards (ROLLING STONES) - December 18th, 1943

Happy 66th Birthday ULI JON ROTH (SCORPIONS, ELECTRIC SUN) - December 18th, 1954

Happy 57th Birthday Greg D'Angelo (WHITE LION) - December 18th, 1963

Happy 50th Birthday Roman Glick (JACKYL, BROTHER CANE) - December 18th, 1970

Happy 48th Birthday Raymond Herrera (FEAR FACTORY, BRUJERIA) - December 18th, 1972

Happy 43rd Birthday Maria Brink (IN THIS MOMENT) - December 18th, 1977

R.I.P. Bryan James "Chas" Chandler (THE ANIMALS, JIMI HENDRIX, SLADE): December 18th, 1938 – July 17th, 1996

R.I.P. Randolpho "Randy" Francisco Castillo (MÖTLEY CRÜE, OZZY OSBOURNE): December 18th, 1950 – March 26th, 2002

Happy 11th Birthday TANKARD’s Open All Night – Reloaded (DVD) – December 18th, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday BARONESS’ Purple – December 18th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday KISS’ KISSology 3: 1992-2000 - December 18th, 2007

Happy 11th Birthday
CORONATUS’ Fabula Magna – December 18th, 2009
HEAVENLY’s Carpe Diem – December 18th, 2009



Featured Audio

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

Latest Reviews