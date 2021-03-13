Brave History March 13th, 2021 - DISTURBED, TYPE O NEGATIVE, KATATONIA, SEPULTURA, BATTLELORE, CANNIBAL COPRSE, ADRENALINE MOB, SOULFLY, And More!

Happy 48th Birthday David Michael Draiman (DISTURBED, DEVICE) - March 13th, 1973



Happy 15th Birthday SEPULTURA’s Dante XXI - March 13th, 2006



Happy 15th Birthday KATATONIA’s The Great Cold Distance – March 13th, 2006



Happy 14th Birthday BATTLELORE’s Evernight - March 13th, 2007



Happy 14th Birthday TYPE O NEGATIVE’s Dead Again - March 13th, 2007



Happy 9th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Torture - March 13th, 2012



Happy 9th Birthday ADRENALINE MOB’s Omerta - March 13th, 2012



Happy 9th Birthday SOULFLY’s Enslaved - March 13th, 2012



Happy 14th Birthday UNSANE’s Visqueen - March 13th, 2007

Happy 12th Birthday DOMAIN’s The Chronicles Of Love, Hate And Sorrow - March 13th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday (March 13th, 2012)

BARREN EARTH - The Devil’s Resolve

IMPENDING DOOM’s Baptized In Faith

MYCHILDREN MYBRIDE’s MyChildren MyBride

SPAWN OF POSSESSION’s Incurso

MONSTROSITY’s Live Apocalypse

DERDIAN’s Limbo

Happy 1st Birthday (March 13th, 2020)

BURZUM’s Thulêan Mysteries

CODE ORANGE’s Underneath

CONNY BLOOM’s Game! Set! Bloom!

GOTTHARD’s #13

HAGGARD CAT’s Common Sense Holiday

INVENT ANIMATE’ Greyview

STITCHED UP HEART’s Darkness

VULCANO’s Eye In Hell

WOLF’s Feeding The Machine