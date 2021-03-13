Brave History March 13th, 2021 - DISTURBED, TYPE O NEGATIVE, KATATONIA, SEPULTURA, BATTLELORE, CANNIBAL COPRSE, ADRENALINE MOB, SOULFLY, And More!
March 13, 2021, 41 minutes ago
Happy 48th Birthday David Michael Draiman (DISTURBED, DEVICE) - March 13th, 1973
Happy 15th Birthday SEPULTURA’s Dante XXI - March 13th, 2006
Happy 15th Birthday KATATONIA’s The Great Cold Distance – March 13th, 2006
Happy 14th Birthday BATTLELORE’s Evernight - March 13th, 2007
Happy 14th Birthday TYPE O NEGATIVE’s Dead Again - March 13th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Torture - March 13th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday ADRENALINE MOB’s Omerta - March 13th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday SOULFLY’s Enslaved - March 13th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 14th Birthday UNSANE’s Visqueen - March 13th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday DOMAIN’s The Chronicles Of Love, Hate And Sorrow - March 13th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday (March 13th, 2012)
BARREN EARTH - The Devil’s Resolve
IMPENDING DOOM’s Baptized In Faith
MYCHILDREN MYBRIDE’s MyChildren MyBride
SPAWN OF POSSESSION’s Incurso
MONSTROSITY’s Live Apocalypse
DERDIAN’s Limbo
Happy 1st Birthday (March 13th, 2020)
BURZUM’s Thulêan Mysteries
CODE ORANGE’s Underneath
CONNY BLOOM’s Game! Set! Bloom!
GOTTHARD’s #13
HAGGARD CAT’s Common Sense Holiday
INVENT ANIMATE’ Greyview
STITCHED UP HEART’s Darkness
VULCANO’s Eye In Hell
WOLF’s Feeding The Machine