Brave History March 14th, 2021 - VOIVOD, EXTREME, DEF LEPPARD, EUROPE, POISON, BLACK SABBATH And More!

Happy 25th VOIVOD’s Rrröööaaarrr - March 14th, 1986







Happy 32nd Birthday EXTREME's Extreme - March 14th, 1989



Happy 41st Birthday DEF LEPPARD's On Through The Night - March 14th, 1980



Happy 38th Birthday EUROPE's Europe – March 14th, 1983



Happy 21st Birthday POISON's Crack a Smile... And More! - March 14th, 2000



More releases on this day:



Happy 15th Birthday BLACK SABBATH’s Greatest Hits 1970-1978 - March 14th, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday (March 14th, 2007)

NAILDOWN’s Dreamcrusher - March 14th, 2007

THUNDERSTONE’s Evolution 4.0 - March 14th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday POWERWOLF’s Alive In The Night - March 14th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday (March 14th, 2014)

DIRGE’s Hyperion

PROFANCE OMEN’s Reset