Brave History March 14th, 2021 - VOIVOD, EXTREME, DEF LEPPARD, EUROPE, POISON, BLACK SABBATH And More!

March 14, 2021, 36 minutes ago

Happy 25th VOIVOD’s Rrröööaaarrr - March 14th, 1986



Happy 32nd Birthday EXTREME's Extreme - March 14th, 1989

Happy 41st Birthday DEF LEPPARD's On Through The Night - March 14th, 1980

Happy 38th Birthday EUROPE's Europe – March 14th, 1983

Happy 21st Birthday POISON's Crack a Smile... And More! - March 14th, 2000

More releases on this day:

Happy 15th Birthday BLACK SABBATH’s Greatest Hits 1970-1978 - March 14th, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday (March 14th, 2007)
NAILDOWN’s Dreamcrusher - March 14th, 2007
THUNDERSTONE’s Evolution 4.0 - March 14th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday POWERWOLF’s Alive In The Night - March 14th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday (March 14th, 2014) 
DIRGE’s Hyperion 
PROFANCE OMEN’s Reset 



BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

