Brave History March 4th, 2021 - NEWSTED, YES, SLAYER, NOCTURNAL RITES, VOLBEAT, TROUBLE, ACCEPT, HAMMERFALL, NASUM, OUR LAST NIGHT, GRAVE DIGGER, HARDCORE SUPERSTAR, And More!

March 4, 2021, 6 minutes ago

Happy 58th Birthday Jason Newsted (NEWSTED, METALLICA, VOIVOD, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) - March 4th, 1963

R.I.P. Christopher (Chris) Russell Edward Squire (YES) - March 4th, 1948 – June 27th, 2015

Happy 57th Birthday Paul Bostaph (SLAYER, TESTAMENT) - March 4th, 1964

Happy 52nd Birthday Owe Lingvall (NOCTURNAL RITES) - March 4th, 1969

Happy 50th Birthday Anders Kjolholm (VOLBEAT) - March 4th, 1971

Happy 36th Birthday TROUBLE’s The Skull - March 4th, 1985

Happy 36th Birthday ACCEPT's Metal Heart - March 4th, 1985

Happy 15th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken - March 4th, 2005

Happy 13th Birthday NASUM’s Doombringer - March 4th, 2008

Happy 13th Birthday OUR LAST NIGHT’s The Ghosts Among Us - March 4th, 2008

Happy 10th Birthday AGNOSTIC FRONT’s My Life My Way – March 4th, 2011

Happy 10th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Ballad Of Mary (EP) – March 4th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday HARDCORE SUPERSTAR’s C’mon Take On Me – March 4th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday LONG DISTANCE CALLING’s The Flood Inside – March 4th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday (March 4th, 2014)
WOLVES LIKE US’ Black Soul Choir 
DESTRAGE’s “Are You Kidding Me? No.” 

Happy 6th Birthday VIKING’s No Child Left Behind – March 4th, 2015
Happy 5th Birthday HACKTIVIST’s Outside The Box – March 4th, 2016



THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

THE DESIGN ABSTRACT – “The Return”

