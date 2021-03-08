Brave History March 8th, 2021 - IRON MAIDEN, WHITESNAKE, HELLOWEEN, ALICE IN CHAINS, QUEEN, FOREIGNER, DAVID LEE ROTH, SOUNDGARDEN, CHILDREN OF BODOM And More!

March 8, 2021, 2 hours ago

R.I.P. Birthday Clive Burr (IRON MAIDEN) - March 8th, 1957 - March 13th, 2013 (56 years old)

R.I.P. Mel Galley (WHITESNAKE, TRAPEZE, PHENOMENA): March 8th, 1948 – July 1st, 2008 (60 years old)

R.I.P Ingo Schwichtenberg (HELLOWEEN): May 18th, 1965 – March 8th, 1995 (29 years old)

R.I.P. Mike Starr (ALICE IN CHAINS): April 4th, 1966 – March 8th, 2011 (44 years old)

Happy 47th Birthday QUEEN's Queen II - March 8th, 1974

Happy 44th Birthday FOREIGNER's Foreigner - March 8th, 1977

Happy 27th Birthday DAVID LEE ROTH's Your Filthy Little Mouth - March 8th, 1994

Happy 27th Birthday SOUNDGARDEN's Superunknown - March 8th, 1994

Happy 10th Birthday SCOTT WEINRICH’s Adrift – March 8th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday LORDI’s To Beast Or Not To Beast – March 8th, 2013

Happy 2nd Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM’s Hexed – March 8th, 2019

Happy 2nd Birthday DORO’s Backstage To Heaven (EP) – March 8th, 2019

Happy 2nd Birthday IRON SAVIOR’s Kill Or Get Killed – March 8th, 2019

Happy 2nd Birthday TESLA’s Shock – March 8th, 2019

Happy 2nd Birthday TYR’s Hel – March 8th, 2019

More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday BURZUM’s Belus – March 8th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday (March 8th, 2011)
THE AMENTA’s Vo1d 
THE HUMAN ABSTRACT’s Digital Veil 

Happy 8th Birthday HORNA’s Askel Lähempänä Saatanaa – March 8th, 2013

Happy 2nd Birthday (March 8th, 2019)
IRON FIRE’s Beyond The Void
MAGO DE OZ’s Ira Dei
MISERY INDEX’s Rituals Of Power
THE RAVEN AGE’s Conspiracy

 



THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

