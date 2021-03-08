Brave History March 8th, 2021 - IRON MAIDEN, WHITESNAKE, HELLOWEEN, ALICE IN CHAINS, QUEEN, FOREIGNER, DAVID LEE ROTH, SOUNDGARDEN, CHILDREN OF BODOM And More!
March 8, 2021, 2 hours ago
R.I.P. Birthday Clive Burr (IRON MAIDEN) - March 8th, 1957 - March 13th, 2013 (56 years old)
R.I.P. Mel Galley (WHITESNAKE, TRAPEZE, PHENOMENA): March 8th, 1948 – July 1st, 2008 (60 years old)
R.I.P Ingo Schwichtenberg (HELLOWEEN): May 18th, 1965 – March 8th, 1995 (29 years old)
R.I.P. Mike Starr (ALICE IN CHAINS): April 4th, 1966 – March 8th, 2011 (44 years old)
Happy 47th Birthday QUEEN's Queen II - March 8th, 1974
Happy 44th Birthday FOREIGNER's Foreigner - March 8th, 1977
Happy 27th Birthday DAVID LEE ROTH's Your Filthy Little Mouth - March 8th, 1994
Happy 27th Birthday SOUNDGARDEN's Superunknown - March 8th, 1994
Happy 10th Birthday SCOTT WEINRICH’s Adrift – March 8th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday LORDI’s To Beast Or Not To Beast – March 8th, 2013
Happy 2nd Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM’s Hexed – March 8th, 2019
Happy 2nd Birthday DORO’s Backstage To Heaven (EP) – March 8th, 2019
Happy 2nd Birthday IRON SAVIOR’s Kill Or Get Killed – March 8th, 2019
Happy 2nd Birthday TESLA’s Shock – March 8th, 2019
Happy 2nd Birthday TYR’s Hel – March 8th, 2019
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday BURZUM’s Belus – March 8th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday (March 8th, 2011)
THE AMENTA’s Vo1d
THE HUMAN ABSTRACT’s Digital Veil
Happy 8th Birthday HORNA’s Askel Lähempänä Saatanaa – March 8th, 2013
Happy 2nd Birthday (March 8th, 2019)
IRON FIRE’s Beyond The Void
MAGO DE OZ’s Ira Dei
MISERY INDEX’s Rituals Of Power
THE RAVEN AGE’s Conspiracy