BravePicks 2020 - ENSIFERUM's Thalassic #21
December 11, 2020, an hour ago
It is time to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year!
Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2021? and Metal Predictions For 2021. Sadly no concerts. But all will be showcased come the New Year!
This virus can go to hell! Let’s let the Top 30 releases of 2020 rock your world!
BravePicks 2020
21) ENSIFERUM - Thlassic (Metal Blade)
Ensiferum take to the seas with eighth full-length, Thalassic. The folk metal legends have sharpened their steel with a record about songs relating to the big blue. The theming honed the band’s talents tremendously with numerous memorable moments on the record including the triumphant “The Defence Of The Sampo”, the sentimental “For Sirens”, and stormy “Run From The Crushing Tides”. Thalassic shows a band that is still on top of their game and rightly earns their position at #21.
"I think we managed to take another step ahead musically and we also utilized the best parts of our old sound," states bassist/vocalist Sami Hinkka. "There are lots of Ensiferum's trademarks: beautiful folkish melodies, ass-kicking riffs, a nice mix of different vocals and great singalong choruses."
The addition of new keyboard player/lead clean vocalist Pekka Montin also "really raised the new songs to another level", while Mikko P. Mustonen once again presided over the orchestrations, and violin virtuoso Lassi Logren recorded folk instruments on a few tracks.
BravePicks 2020 Top 30
