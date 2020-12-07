BravePicks 2020 - MIDNIGHT's Rebirth By Blasphemy #25
If there was any year that music was a true saviour, it was 2020. The ultimate diversion, as the world sits in virtual stagnation waiting anxiously for a fix. We will keep it brief here with the COVID commentary. Let’s let the music speak for itself. It is time to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2020 each day in December!
Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2021? and Metal Predictions For 2021. Sadly no concerts. But all will be showcased come the New Year!
This virus can go to hell! Let’s let the Top 30 releases of 2020 rock your world!
25) MIDNIGHT - Rebirth By Blasphemy (Metal Blade)
The opening track says it all: “Fucking Speed And Darkness”. Midnight’s Rebirth By Blasphemy doesn’t waste any time at all with breakneck tempos, chaotic soloing, and a mountain of razor sharp riffs. One man wrecking crew Athenar again handles all the instruments and songwriting and his stiff determination delivers exactly what the rabid fans want.
"Rebirth By Blasphemy is a rebirth," states Midnight's sole driving force, Athenar. "It's a change in life and it's a rebirth of doing whatever the fuck you want and seeing what happens after that. It's about saying yes, taking opportunities, taking a fucking chance."
These sentiments are backed up by the notorious - and prolific - underground band's trademark blend of speed metal, black metal and punk rock, sounding both fuller and more raucous than ever before.
BravePicks 2020 Top 30
26) NAGLFAR - Cerecloth (Century Media)
27) RAVEN - Metal City (SPV/Steamhammer)
28) KIRK WINDSTEIN - Dream In Motion (Entertainment One)
29) VANDEN PLAS - The Ghost Xperiment: Illumination (Frontiers)
30) GREEN CARNATION - Leaves of Yesteryear (Season of Mist)