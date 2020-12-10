BravePicks 2020 - PROTEST THE HERO's Palimpsest #22

While Protest The Hero’s last effort was a project designed to limit the band’s “over-thinking of every detail”, Palimpsest is surely the opposite. Each idea on the new record had to fight for its place, right down to the final sequencing of songs. Endless discussions were had over minutiae, but the devil has always been in the details for PTH. So, while the song-writing, recording, and release process was all new for these songs, the final product definitely feels like home to the band and the result is one of their best offerings.

Says Luke Hoskin, “Palimpsest is by far the most challenging record we have worked on. The writing and recording process saw so many delays, it's honestly hard to keep them straight. We are very proud of how each hurdle was handled though, and the end result is a record that we believe is deserving of such an endeavour.”

“This record was extremely difficult for me personally,” shares Rody Walker. “With my first child on the way, I built a studio in my basement to ensure I wasn’t leaving my wife alone with a new child for weeks on end. I haven’t left my house since. What made it most difficult was the change in my voice. During our final tour just before we were set to start recording, I blew my voice out, and it didn’t come back. I spent a long time fighting with it trying to bounce back and failing. Finally, through coaching and rehearsal, I got it back in shape. For the first time in my life singing felt like an actual job and I’m still pissed about it. I have never worked harder to put out music in my life and I am extremely proud of the product.”