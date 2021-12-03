BravePicks 2021 - TODD LA TORRE's Rejoice In The Suffering #28
December 3, 2021, a day ago
As the world continues to battle a virus, we present the ultimate escape! It is time to celebrate our BravePicks 2021! Heavy metal is the ultimate diversion, so let's let the music do the talking. It is time to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2021 each day in December!
Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2022? and Metal Predictions For 2022. All will be showcased come the New Year!
First up, the best of the best for 2021 begins NOW!
BravePicks 2021
28) TODD LA TORRE – Rejoice In The Suffering (Rat Pak)
Attaining fame by becoming Queensrÿche’s new vocalist in 2012, the COVID-19 pandemic allowed the talented singer to gather ideas for a solo album, and what a solo album it is. La Torre pores through a ride through USPM with progressive tendencies in a similar fashion to Warrel Dane’s solo material and Nevermore. It’s dark and moody and La Torre’s vocal prowess along with Craig Blackwell’s diverse showcase on the guitar is an impressive showing. It’s an album that deserves more attention as it plays to La Torre’s strengths while also reminding why his main band remains a force in the scene.
As global touring came to a sudden and unexpected halt earlier this year, Todd La Torre used his pandemic downtime to put the finishing touches on his debut solo album, Rejoice In The Suffering. Todd teamed up with longtime friend and collaborator Craig Blackwell and alongside producer Chris “Zeuss” Harris created a diverse heavy metal album that draws influence from different styles. Mixing and mastering was handled by Zeuss.
BravePicks 2021 Top 30
1)
2)
3)
4)
5)
6)
7)
8)
9)
10)
11)
12)
13)
14)
15)
16)
17)
18)
19)
20)
21)
22)
23)
24)
25)
26)
27)
28) TODD LA TORRE - Rejoice In The Suffering (Rat Pak)
29) KK’S PRIEST – Sermons Of The Sinner (EX1)
30) ASPHYX - Necroceros (Century Media)