BravePicks 2022 - QUEENSRŸCHE's Digital Noise Alliance #6

6) QUEENSRŸCHE - Digital Noise Alliance (Century Media)

Queensrÿche has been rebuilding the Empire since Geoff Tate’s exit 10 years ago. Going through a mire of subpar releases, the insertion of Todd La Torre has reinvigorated the Washington act and most importantly they have remembered that they’re a metal band! The fourth album in the La Torre era is a progressive metal masterpiece with flourishing melodies, expressive vocals, and impressive twin leads. The steady breath and pace hearkens back to their Empire success and the tighter song arrangements makes Digital Noise Alliance one of the best of the year.

It’s in Queensrÿche’s DNA as Digital Noise Alliance earns spot #6 on our list! Scribe Greg Prato spoke to frontman Todd La Torre in our monthly prog column in October; an excerpt below:

How does Digital Noise Alliance compare to previous Queensrÿche albums?

“I would say that it differs in the sense that some sounds were used on this album that weren’t used on the last several albums. For example, the synthesizer sounds, the Mellotron, and of course using all of the old vintage real amps for guitars. Michael brought out the amps from The Warning, Rage for Order, Operation: Mindcrime, Empire, and Promised Land. I would say that there is a bit of a vintage, dare I say organic warm sound that really changed how the songs sound. There are also some similarities, in the sense that many of the core stylistic things that make Queensrÿche songs sound the way that they do.”

Which tunes are your personal standouts?

“For me personally, I really love the song ‘Forest’ for its simplicity, space, and relatable subject matter. ‘Behind The Walls’ is another favorite of mine for its hook on the chorus, the double harmony guitar solos, and just the overall style. I think ‘Hold On’ also is a stand out track for its peaks and valleys. It has a great singable chorus, pertinent subject matter, spacious verses, and a very interesting progressive outro. The drumming on this is just perfect, too. That being said, there are so many other great tunes on the record in my opinion that continue to showcase the diversity of the bands writing. I think there’s something for everyone.”