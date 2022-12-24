BravePicks 2022 - VENOM INC.'s There's Only Black #8

Where does the time go? 2022 can be called the comeback year of all time, with virtually every band on the planet getting back on track post-COVID. So it was one helluva year for heavy metal as the releases started to pour in and the bands started to hit your town after nearly three years of madness. It is time to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2022 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2022? and Metal Predictions For 2022. All will be showcased come the New Year!

First up, the best of the best for 2022 begins NOW! And we begin with the six releases bubbling under our top 30.

BravePicks 2022

8) VENOM INC. - There's Only Black (Nuclear Blast)

The three man attack of Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan, Mantas, and Jeramie Kling dripped forth their sophomore album, There’s Only Black. And in the blackness is a relentless, angry, heavy affair with pummeling drums and killer lead guitar work. There’s Only Black has a live feel to it, keeping things speedy, aggressive, and furious.

It’s a 12 track onslaught from a band not looking to reinvent the wheel – just melting your face off with great wrath. There’s Only Black going into the void and reaches spot #8.

Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan on the album:

"Following Wacken in 2019, our live season closed giving us time where I could have my hip replacement surgery and we could take the recovery time to work on a new album... Little did anyone know we’d be hit by a pandemic that would pause the whole world. We began our work at a pace then being locked down with no prospect of live shows I decided there was no need to rush it along but utilize the time to create without the pressure of live work looming. So we began recording our songs... and after producing twice the amount required we began editing, touching, improving, and polishing until we had until we finally had what we decided was THE correct album along with the label and here we can finally present to you... a pure ball of furious... Venom Inc power that left us feeling proud and excited at the same time...THIS album is now yours!!! And as the world runs through its evolution of its colors remember... when the sun goes out... THERE’S ONLY BLACK!!!!! AVE."