BravePicks 2022 - WATAIN's The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain #7

7) WATAIN - The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain (Nuclear Blast)

Ringing in the Christmas cheer with an injection of the majestic black metal of Watain. With much hype around the Swedes, Watain dipped back in their cauldron of darkness and cooked up a fierce nectar of black metal stepped with gripping melodies, swarming aggression, choking atmosphere, and creative songwriting. Wiping off the confusion of The Wild Hunt and leaping forth from the steady Trident Wolf Eclipse, the Swedes knew they couldn’t afford a misfire with the pompously titled The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain.

The album is another reason why the Swedes were built up as the next great black metal band when they dropped Lawless Darkness in 2010. Dip into the starless blackness as Watain takes #7 on our countdown.

Scribe Nick Balazs wrote in his review:

The Agony & Ecstasy could be seen as a way of how Watain meticulously melds the dark, blackened melodies with searing guitars as evidenced by “The Howling” and the chilling “Serimosa” – a truly outstanding effort of haunting instrumentation with a gripping guitar melody that showcases the skills of drummer E. Forcas (his first studio performance with Watain).

Painting landscapes of doomsday, spiritual cleansing, and reflection, the brooding “We Remain” (featuring The Devil’s Blood’s Farida Lemouchi as guest vocalist) is a philosophical hymn with a subtle rhythm and pointed drum hits to accentuate the vocals. On the other side of the spectrum, “Black Cunt” holds stunning, evil, apocalyptic riff work that gives way to the thundering, frenzied bass and guitar of “Leper’s Grace”.

At ten tracks, it’s a fully developed album at 49 minutes which shows just how far the songwriting has come. “Not Sun Nor Man Nor God” is a short, ritualistic instrumental while “Before The Cataclysm” exceeds 7 minutes as mid-paced ride into Armageddon.