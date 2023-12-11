BravePicks 2023 - AGELESS SUMMONING's Corrupting The Entempled Plane #21

Where does the time go? 2023 seems like a blur as we continued to rebound from COVID, the music industry still struggling to get back on their feet. But metalheads have always been strong survivors and music ruled the day, with countless memorable albums and live shows happening more than ever!

But lets celebrate! It is that time of the year to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2023 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2023? and Metal Predictions For 2024. All will be showcased come the New Year!

BravePicks 2023

21) AGELESS SUMMONING - Corrupting The Entempled Plane (Dark Descent)

U.K. contingent Ageless Summoning captured our attention with their debut Corrupting The Entempled Plane. Dark Descent Records always has their ear to the ground for top tier talent in death metal and Ageless Summoning is no different. The album carves out ten tracks at 49 minutes with a brilliant mix of atmosphere and energetic numbers calling back to the Floridian greats.

There’s a lot of untapped potential in the band that has already made a mark on the death metal scene and in our countdown as Corrupting The Entempled Plane charges in at #21.

Scribe Greg Pratt scored the album 8.5 and wrote in his review:

Ageless Summoning takes the swirling, guttural, slow-mo side of DM and lets the vibe run strong on tracks like stellar opener “Usurper Of The Void” (guitar solo atmosphere for miles, catchy vocal hooks) and “Among The Worms” (who apparently live where the slime... well, you know). The death metal polka beat comes in on songs like “Descent From The Infinite”, and it's awesome, but this band's strength is in the low and slow, songs like the title track seeming to just get slower as they go on, and whether its illusion or by design, it's awesome.