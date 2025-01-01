BravePicks 2024 - JUDAS PRIEST's Invincible Shield #1

In 1994, BraveWords & Bloody Knuckles magazine was born and here we stand 30 years later celebrating the past 12 months of music on our anniversary! What an incredible ride it has been and it's far from over! And during the past three decades, we've literally seen/heard thousands of releases and this is the time of the season when we crown the finest! The BraveWords scribes have spoken and the finest is here! The BravePick of 2024 belongs to the Metal Gods!

Remember, everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! Stay tuned at the end of December for BraveWords' writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2024? and Metal Predictions For 2025.

BravePicks 2024

1) JUDAS PRIEST - Invincible Shield (Epic)

Scribe Mark Gromen noted in his review, “A strong mix of styles/tempos, most with aggressive vocal performance from Halford.” An excerpt of his review:

"The Serpent And The King" seem hellbent on recreating "Painkiller". It's of a similar speed and intensity. Good to see the old guys didn't forget how to rock! More of the same on the title track, kicking off with a flurry of guitar, before settling into a head bobbling riff. Easy to sing-along chorus, should make it a live concert staple.

Downshifting, "Devil In Disguise" is a gritty, mid-tempo number. "Gates Of Hell" quickly locks into the Priest hallmark sound, at least the easy going structures inherent since Halford's return to the band. Richie Faulkner gets a fleet fingered solo squarely in the final third of this one. Next up, another song teased, prior to release, "Crown Of Horns", an autobiographical piece about how seriously Halford takes his responsibility as the Metal God, anointed with a crown of horns: the Dio inspired two-finger salute that bands/fans freely exchange as a sign of respect/affection. It's as close as Priest are going to get to a power ballad these days.

Back to the ‘90s, get a "Leather Rebel" vibe (especially as it jumps off) from "As God Is My Witness": built around a stout, speedy riff. The tolling of a bell and a sustained, old school high note from Rob are part of "Trial By Fire", unleashed on the public since last Fall. The moody, pedestrian stomp of "Escape From Reality" feels more like fellow Brummie, Ozzy Osbourne, than Judas Priest. Only the six-string flourish separates the two, Double O not having anything so dynamic, since the early days with Zakk Wylde. Speaking of spirited fretboard runs, check out the opening to "Sons Of Thunder", an ode to motorcycles, which utilizes backing gang vocals, come the chorus. A meandering, bluesy riff starts "Giants In The Sky", which closes the proper album. There's even an acoustic guitar passage, before ending with exaggerated Halford scream.