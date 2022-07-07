BraveWords Exclusive - VOIVOD Nothingface Limited Edition Signed Prints Now Available

Voivod's legendary fifth album, Nothingface, was released in 1989 and is a milestone album for the band. The cover art was as legendary combining the talents of cover artist Ioannis (Uriah Heep, Deep Purple, Fates Warning) and the band’s drummer and artist Michael "Away" Langevin.

And now fans can own a piece of heavy metal history! A 22 x 24 archival print in archival inks has been painstakingly created of the cover art, hand numbered and hand signed by Away and Ioannis and brought to you exclusively by BraveWords. Only 55 prints will be made available for purchase to the public. It's on a first-come first-serve basis. BUY YOUR PRINT HERE. Be quick!

Nothingface was issued in October 13, 1989 and was Voivod’s first release with MCA Records and the band's only album to enter the Billboard 200 chrts at #114. The album features an outstanding cover of Pink Floyd’s “Astronomy Domine” – check out the music video below: