BraveWords Preview: BLAZE BAYLEY Talks New Album - "If You Listen To War Within Me You Can Hear A Lot Of The IRON MAIDEN Influence; I Certainly Feel It"

Former Iron Maiden vocalist, Blaze Bayley, released his 11th studio album, War Within Me, on April 9th. He spoke with BraveWords about the inspiration for and making of the album, as well as taking a look back on his Iron Maiden legacy (1994 - 1999). Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Bayley: "Steve (Harris / bass) is such a generous person. He mentored me in a lot of things. I would come up with some song ideas that he found really good, something that we could use, and other ideas he would tell me the idea was good but it had to be rearranged in a certain order so it made sense. After Maiden, even though it was a horrible thing and I didn't want to leave, I had this confidence that my songs were good enough. That's something that never left me. If I put my mind to it my ideas are worth listening to, and if you listen to War Within Me you can hear a lot of the Iron Maiden influence. I certainly feel it."

War Within Me was recorded during 2020 with work split between Blaze’s studio at home in the West Midlands and Christopher Appleton’s studio in Greater Manchester. The now very consistent line-up, chosen from British metal band Absolva, played on the album - Christopher Appleton (guitar, backing vocals), Martin McNee (drums), Karl Schramm (bass). Blaze and Appleton shared the work mixing and producing, whilst Ade Emsley (Iron Maiden, Tank, British Lion, Voodoo Six) handled the mastering.

The album features art design by Akirant Illustration.

Tracklisting:

"War Within Me"

"303"

"Warrior"

"Pull Yourself Up"

"Witches Night"

"18 Flights"

"The Dream Of Alan Turing"

"The Power Of Nikola Tesla"

"The Unstoppable Stephen Hawking"

"Every Storm Ends"