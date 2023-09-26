BraveWords Radio Adds / Top 10 For The Week Of September 25 Include Tracks From DUFF McKAGAN, LAST IN LINE, WHITESNAKE And More

BraveWords.com recently relaunched BraveWords Radio at BraveWordsRadio.com. The station is available worldwide and can be accessed from any device with a web browser.

Radio adds for September 25 include tracks from Duff McKagan, Foghat, Last In Line, Prong, Whitesnake, Rival Sons and more.

The Top 10 for the week of September 25 sees Black Paisley hang on to the #1 spot with "100 Million Reasons", with Four Wheel Drive remaining at #2 with "Universal Sign".

"For more than 20 years, I've told everyone that BraveWords rocks," says The CMS Network creator Chris Akin. "We're proud to be associated with BraveWords Radio! Install the app, tune in and rock hard on your way to and from work this week!!"