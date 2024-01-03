BraveWords Top Stories Of 2023 - #3: Former VAN HALEN Bassist MICHAEL ANTHONY Confirms Plans Are In Motion To Explore EDDIE VAN HALEN's 5150 Studio Music Archives

As 2023 draws to a close, we are looking back at our top 100 most viewed stories of the year. The list features a diverse range of topics and acts from spicy quotes by outspoken musicians, album / tour announcements, concert setlists / videos, and unfortunate deaths.

Below is story #3 with Michael Anthony revealing plans to explore Eddie Van Halen's 5150 Studio music archives.

3) Former VAN HALEN Bassist MICHAEL ANTHONY Confirms Plans Are In Motion To Explore EDDIE VAN HALEN's 5150 Studio Music Archives (full story)

In April, Backstage Pass Rock News shared new audio of former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony talking with SiriusXM metal radio guru Eddie Trunk about the plans that are currently in motion to finally explore Eddie Van Halen's unreleased 5150 music archives.

Anthony: "We're starting a bunch of the re-issue stuff with the Sammy (Hagar) years, with all his albums, and the first one that will come out will be the Right Here, Right Now live album that we did in 1992. We're digging back into stuff. There's a lot more stuff at Ed's 5150 studio; Wolfie or Alex will start going through stuff there and see what there is. There's a ton of stuff."

