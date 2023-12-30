BraveWords Top Stories Of 2023 - #59-#40 Feat. RUSH's GEDDY LEE, HEART, ADAM SANDLER

As 2023 draws to a close, we are looking back at our top 100 most viewed stories of the year. The list features a diverse range of topics and acts from spicy quotes by outspoken musicians, album / tour announcements, concert setlists / videos, and unfortunate deaths.

Below are stories #59-#40 that holds the likes of Rush, KISS, Adam Sandler, Aerosmith, Sammy Hagar, and more.

59) RANDY RHOADS Once Found OZZY & SHARON OSBOURNE Laid Out Drunk, Told Them "I Thought You Were Both F@$ing Dead" (full story)

58) JOURNEY Legend STEVE PERRY Says DOLLY PARTON Is "Singing Her Tush Off" On Their Upcoming Duet - "'Open Arms' Has Been Recorded Many, Many Times Down The Years, But Honestly, She Killed It" (full story)

57) Rocker ANDREW HAGAR Appearing Alongside Father SAMMY HAGAR In New Docuseries "Family Legacy"; Trailer Video Posted (full story)

56) LAMB OF GOD Release "Evidence" Single And Lyric Video; Inaugural Headbangers Boat Cruise Sets Sail October 31 (full story)

55) SEBASTIAN BACH Covers "Tom Sawyer" By RUSH Live In Oregon; Fan-Filmed Video (full story)

54) ADAM SANDLER - “When I Found Out That DAVID LEE ROTH Was A Jew, Boy That Made Me Happy” (full story)

Actor / comedian Adam Sandler was guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this on November 21 to talk about his new animated film Leo. The famed “Wedding Singer” spoke about his love for music which included growing up with Barry Manilow and how proud he was to find out Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth is Jewish.

“I liked Barry Manilow for a long time when I was a little kid,” Sandler recalls. “I used to sing “Can’t Smile Without You” a lot. But when I got into the deep darkness of rock ‘n’ roll… I mean I love the Beatles, but one morning my brother - who had a great Pioneer system - all I heard was thump, thump, thump. And then I heard his voice say ‘I am Iron Man’. And literally me and my friends were like ‘what is this”’ And it was Black Sabbath. And the darkness kind of took over right there. My brother Scott got me in the Sabbath and Van Halen. I was going to my first party at seventh grade and I remember hearing ‘Atomic Punk’. I mean my friends were going ‘holy cow what is this?’ And that was my first Van Halen moment. And when I found out that David Lee Roth was a Jew, boy that made me happy.”

53) HUEY LEWIS - "There Was Never A Better Hard Rock Band Than THIN LIZZY" (full story)

52) IRON MAIDEN Announces First Batch Of 2024 Tour Dates (full story)

51) CHRIS HOLMES Says BLACKIE LAWLESS Should Have Kept The Debut Album Lineup Of W.A.S.P. – “That’s What Ruined The Band” (full story)

50) PANTERA Reveal Opening Acts For North American Tour With Special Guest LAMB OF GOD (full story)

49) ALICE COOPER On The Return Of Guitarist NITA STRAUSS - "I Never, Ever Take A Musician And Put Them In A Position Where They Can't Revolve Out And Then Revolve Back In" (full story)

48) GEDDY LEE Has Regrets When It Comes To Late RUSH Bandmate NEIL PEART - "I Felt That I Had Been Incredibly Selfish And Now Here He Was At The Beginning Of A Fight For His Life" (full story)

In a November interview with The Telegraph in support of his autobiography, My Effin’ Life, Rush singer/bassist Geddy Lee reflects on how his parents surviving Auschwitz affected his childhood, the death of Neil Peart, and a Rush reunion. An excerpt from the article follows:

Lee discusses his final visit with Peart...

In the autumn of 2019, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson paid what would prove to be their final visit to Neil Peart. An acutely private person, the man they nicknamed “Peke” had even gone so far as to hire a publicist to ensure that the circle of people who knew of his illness was vanishingly small. In these final years, the pair understood that part of their job description was to make their friend laugh by talking about “the insane things we liked to joke about”. With good-natured familiarity, often it was Lifeson who was the butt of these jokes.When the time came to leave, rising from their chairs on the balcony of the drummer’s home, the visitors each took turns clinching their host in a bear hug.

“It was a very poignant evening,” Lee says. “And it’s a memory I do cherish. The last conversation we had was remarkable in that one of the things he wanted to express was his pride [because] he’d been listening to everything we’ve done. Every day he would go to what he called his ‘Bubba Cave’, where he would spend his days with his cars and his office and his books and whatnot. And on the way there, every day he would listen to the work we had done over the years, one record at a time. He wanted to just share how proud he was of the work we had done together, which was a beautiful thing.”

47) GEEZER BUTLER Recalls JOHN BONHAM Playing Him A Demo Of LED ZEPPELIN’s “Kashmir” (full story)

46) KISS – Tonight’s Show In Ottawa Canceled (full story)

45) SAMMY HAGAR Reflects On VAN HALEN's 1988 Show In Dallas - "It Almost Broke The Band Up"; Video (full story)

44) WOLFGANG VAN HALEN On Opening Up EDDIE VAN HALEN's Vault Of Unreleased Music - "I Know My Dad Was Vocal Of That In The Past, He Released Everything He Wanted To Release" (full story)

43) MÖTLEY CRÜE Reveal First Official Photo Of New Live Lineup Ahead Of World Tour 2023 (full story)

42) KISS File Copyright Lawsuit Over 1974-1977 Concert Footage (full story)

In mid-October, Courthouse News Service reported that KISS members, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, never gave up copyrights of their band's concert footage to Applause Licensing or Curt Gooch, who claim to own the rights to various bootleg performance films from 1974-1977, according to a suit filed in federal court.

41) HEART's NANCY WILSON Says CHEAP TRICK Were The Easiest Band To Tour With - "They're Just The Greatest People You'd Ever Want To Know"; Video (full story)

40) AEROSMITH To Announce 40-Plus-Date US Tour Within The Next Two Weeks (full story)

