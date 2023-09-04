BraveWords Top Stories Of 2023 - #9-#4 Feat. BRUCE DICKINSON, W.A.S.P., WINGER

As 2023 draws to a close, we are looking back at our top 100 most viewed stories of the year. The list features a diverse range of topics and acts from spicy quotes by outspoken musicians, album / tour announcements, concert setlists / videos, and unfortunate deaths.

Below are stories #9-#4 that holds the likes of Bruce Dickinson, Winger, W.A.S.P., Aerosmith, and Sammy Hagar.

9) AEROSMITH's Joe Perry On Steven Tyler - "This Is No Bullsh*t, Man, He’s Probably My Best Friend Through All Of It" (full story)

In a June interview with Classic Rock, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry looks back on his eventful 50-year friendship with Steven Tyler.

In the extensive new interview in this month’s Classic Rock magazine, Perry has thrown light on the two men’s sometimes fractious relationship, shooting down rumours that they don’t get on.

“This is no bullshit, man, he’s probably my best friend through all of it,’ Perry tells Classic Rock. “We just know we’re different people. Even through the 70s, we were the ones that would go off on a scuba diving trip together.

8) KISS, BLACK SABBATH, PANTERA, VAN HALEN, METALLICA, AEROSMITH Land On Rolling Stone's "50 Genuinely Horrible Albums By Brilliant Artists" List (full story)

Rolling Stone released their list of "50 Genuinely Horrible Albums By Brilliant Artists" featuring the likes of KISS’ Music From The Elder, Van Halen’s lone album with vocalist Gary Cherone, Metallica’s St. Anger, and more.

7) W.A.S.P. Leader BLACKIE LAWLESS - "There Is Something Physically Wrong With Me... I've Done The Best To Hide It" (full story)

Unfortunate news came down from W.A.S.P. mainman Blackie Lawless in April that he had been dealing with a herniated disc in back and how it was impacting his performance on stage.

An excerpt of Blackie’s statement: “For about the last 3 weeks I've been doing these European shows with a herniated disc in my lower back. For those out there thinking this is somehow age related, I assure it is not. It's been an ongoing situation stemming from when I broke my leg 10 years ago. I won't go into detail but I had a Doctor here in Europe do what should have been a simple procedure on me and he screwed me up really, really badly. Besides you all see me crawling up and down on Elvis all night and that something few people can do at any age. An MRI done at a hospital in Berlin 2 weeks ago confirmed this disc problem. Not being a doctor I'll try to explain the best I can. When a disc becomes herniated it pushes out a jelly like substance against its outer ring. Then the wear and tear against that outer ring develops severe nerve pain as it begins to put pressure on the Spinal Cord.

“This creates mechanical compression of the nerves and releases chemical irritants that then lead to severe nerve inflammation. The MRI clearly has shown that the little holes that the nerve roots that attach to my Spinal Cord are extremely inflamed. Effectively the root nerves at the Spinal Cord are being choked and that leads to even greater inflammation that then moves from the Spinal Cord and can eventually go all the way down the leg and reach into the foot, causing numbness, weakness, and honestly... pain you cannot imagine. These doctors have all told me that nerve pain is the most severe of all pain. I am now a believer.”

6) BRUCE DICKINSON - "I Have To Share Responsibility And Blame For Possibly Being The Worst Sounding IRON MAIDEN Album Ever, With The Exception Of The First Album" (full story)

25 years ago Brave Words & Bloody Knuckles magazine issued #25, one of most prized and collectible editions featuring a solo Bruce Dickinson and Death legend Chuck Schuldiner on the cover. Martin Popoff caught up with the esteemed Bruce Dickinson to talk about his new solo album, The Chemical Wedding, and we also pried his brain about past Iron Maiden albums. Step somewhere back in time as Dickinson guides through the thought process of his solo classic...

5) SAMMY HAGAR Says “It Was The Craziest Thing In His Life” When He Sold Cabo Wabo Tequila For $100 Million (full story)

Singer Sammy Hagar has spoke to TMZ in January about his successful Cabo Wabo Tequila line and how for years he refused to sell it, until he finally agreed in 2007.

“All these people were trying to buy it from me and I didn’t want to sell it because I was making so much damn money from it," Hagar reveals. "So then the Campari Group came down and asked me “Do you want to sell your tequila,” and I said “Nope”. They said “Are you sure? How much”? And I said “$100 million or something like that.” And they just looked at each other and said “OK”! It was the craziest thing that ever happened to me in my life.”

4) METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD Apologizes To KIP WINGER - "We Were Dumb Kids Back Then And I’m Sorry If We Hurt Your Career" (full story)

In a July interview with Classic Rock, Kip Winger was asked about Metallica’s James Hetfield calling him to apologize for the band’s part in the downfall of Winger’s career.

Kip: "James called me about a year and a half ago and he was very sincere. I’m paraphrasing, but he said: 'We were dumb kids back then and I’m sorry if we hurt your career.' He’s texted a couple of times since. In another life maybe we could have been good friends."

