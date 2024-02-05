Brazil's SIRIUN Release "Another Reality" Music Video

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil native modern progressive death metal band, Siriun, is pleased to introduce fans to their visually artistic side with their brand new music video for the track “Another Reality”, with heavy mid-paced headbanging song alongside surreal visionary landscapes and psychedelic effects edited by Shah Talifta (Jinjer).

“The song is a journey through other realities. The protagonist, at a certain point in his alchemical journey, enters the doors of the unknown and launches himself through dreamscapes, interacting with surreal life forms in visionary places” states guitarist/vocalist Alexandre Castellan.

Siriun is:

Alexandre Castellan - Guitar / Vocal

Braulio Drumond - Drums

Djavan Fernandes - Guitar

Marcos Medeiros – Bass

(Photo - Alessandra Tolc)