Brazil's SIRIUN Release "Psychonaut" Music Video

Brace yourselves as Siriun, the powerhouse of Brazilian metal, prepares to plunge listeners into the kaleidoscopic heart of the tempest with their new album, Psychonaut. With a fusion of death, thrash, and progressive metal influences, this release promises to be a relentless journey through the depths of imagination and experimentation.

Emerging from the vibrant metal scene of Rio de Janeiro, Siriun has long been revered for their unique blend of extreme and progressive metal. Following the success of their debut album, In Chaos We Trust, the band returns with Psychonaut, a sonic odyssey that pushes the boundaries of their craft to new heights. Watch a video for the title track, below:

Led by guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Alexandre Castellan, Siriun has cultivated a reputation for weaving intricate melodies and evocative lyrics into cyclones of musical intensity. With the addition of guitarist Djavan Fernandes and bassist Marcos Medeiros, alongside longtime band member drummer Braulio Drumond, the band embarks on a new chapter of exploration and innovation.

Psychonaut is more than just an album; it is a concept-driven journey that delves into the depths of the human psyche. Drawing inspiration from sources as diverse as Carl Jung, Carlos Castaneda, shamanism, alchemy, Buddhism, and Taoism, the album offers a non-linear exploration of the protagonist's intimate alchemical journey.

Mastered by renowned producer Mark Lewis (Megadeth, Trivium, DevilDriver), Psychonaut represents a culmination of Siriun's evolution as musicians and storytellers. With its unpredictable and innovative production, the album immerses listeners in a world of brutal confrontation and blistering intensity, leaving them captivated from start to finish.

In a world fraught with tempestuousness, Psychonaut stands as a beacon of enlivening spirit and explosive craft. Join Siriun on this exhilarating sonic adventure and dare to explore the depths of your own imagination.

Tracklisting:

"Deep Water Flow"

"Psychonaut"

"Another Reality"

"Encoded Inception"

"Final Hour"

"Kailash"

"Primal"

"Into The Pillars of Existence (Axis Mundi)"

"The Trial"

"Expanded Optics"

"Igneous"

"Zenith"

Outro - "Ascension"

"Another Reality" video:

Siriun is:

Alexandre Castellan - Guitar / Vocal

Braulio Drumond - Drums

Djavan Fernandes - Guitar

Marcos Medeiros – Bass

(Photo - Alessandra Tolc)