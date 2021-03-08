BRENT MUSCAT Discusses FASTER PUSSYCAT's 1990 Tour With KISS - "We Always Felt Like We We're Blowin' Them Away On Stage"; Video

Thomas S, Orwat, Jr of the GlamMetal.com podcast interview series recently interviewed former Faster Pussycat guitarist Brent Muscat. He talks about forming the platinum selling band, glam metal, getting signed to a major label, Elektra Records, recording "House Of Pain" and touring with the likes of Alice Copper, David Lee Roth, Mötley Crüe and Motörhead.

Brent also discusses the time Faster Pussycat toured with KISS during the 1990 Hot In The Shade tour. He brags about how Faster Pussycat blew KISS, and Slaughter off the stage every night on that tour. You can find that at 54:20 in the video below.