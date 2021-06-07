BRET MICHAELS To Host New TV Show, Rags To Rescue

"We are excited to announce Bret Michaels’ new TV show Rags To Rescue coming soon," says Team Bret. "Currently in production it will feature stories of amazing pets, people and their unbroken fighting spirit. Highlighting incredible people willing to put in the time, effort and love it takes to go from rags to rescue. Bret is bringing nothin’ but a good time with good news to give hope and make you smile. Stay tuned to BretMichaels.com for updates."

In live news, Bret Michaels currently has the following solo shows booked:

July

2 - City Park - Madisonville, KY

August

21 - Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino - Lake Charles, LA

September

3 - South Dakota State Fair - Huron, SD (with Warrant)

(Photo - Mark Mazzanti)