BRIAN JOHNSON Tells The Definitive Story Of How He Joined AC/DC; Video

In the video below, Brian Johnson tells the 'official version' of the answer to the question he gets asked more than any other - "how did you come to join the band AC/DC?" A twist of fate saw the course of his life change forever...

In an exclusive special recorded at the Foo Fighters’ LA studio, Brian Johnson hung out with the (other) nicest man in rock. Watch the video below.

Sky Arts aired the documentary, Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl, last September. The doc was filmed at the Foo Fighters' Studio 606 in California.

A synopsis: "It’s a meeting of rock legends as AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson meets Foo Fighters lead singer and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl at the Foo’s LA studio to share stories about life on the road."