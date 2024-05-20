BRIDEAR Announce Born Again Album; “Still Burning” Video Released

Japanese metal band Bridear have announced their new album Born Again out June 28 via Psychomanteum Records. The album will be released on CD and all streaming platforms, with a vinyl release later in the year. A CD and merchandise bundle is available to preorder now at psychoshop.net.

Marking the announcement the band have released a video for the powerful lead track ‘Still Burning’. With pounding drums, incendiary guitars and ferocious growls, all alongside an infectious anthemic chorus, Bridear delivers a scorching first taste of the upcoming record.

The quintet from Fukuoka, Japan jetted out to Gothenburg, Sweden to record their sixth studio album with the legendary metal producer Fredrik Nordström (In Flames, At the Gates, HammerFall, Bring me the Horizon) at Studio Fredman.

The video for ‘Still Burning’ was also filmed in Gothenburg and gives a taste of their epic live performances, captured by Patric Ullaeus (Amaranthe, Dimmu Borgir, Arch Enemy).

Lead singer Kimi comments, “We are very honoured to work with Fredrik Nordström on ‘Born Again’. He has worked with the top names in metal and we are proud he wanted to produce the album! Working with Patric Ullaeus on the video was also a great privilege. I think it shows us moving up to the next level. It captures the energy of this album and presents us in such a powerful way!”

Fredrik Nordström adds, “I really enjoyed working with Bridear. ‘Born Again’ is for sure in my Top 5 albums of my career! They are an amazing band and this is a world-class album.”

Bridear deliver a mission statement of raw and unapologetic heavy metal on Born Again. It is the ultimate showcase of their unique blend of captivating melodies and intense atmosphere alongside unforgiving no-holds-barred walls of mighty riffs, epic solos and bone crushing drums. The album also features the band’s first ever guest with Dream Evil’s Nick Night providing his high-flying vocals on “Die Like This” which closes the record.

Born Again is sure to see the band continue their trajectory into the upper echelons of metal worldwide.

Tracklisting:

“Still Burning”

“Braver Worlds”

“Born Again”

“Cult”

“Empty Mind”

“Scar Of Reunion”

“Real Is Real”

“Fight It Down”

“No Angels”

“Die Like This”

“Still Burning” video: