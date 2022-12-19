BRING ME THE HORIZON Reveal New Album Details, Name Their Favourite Bands; Video

Ollie Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon recently chatted with SiriusXM about his favorite emo influences, details on the new album’s inspiration, and his favorite bands. Bring Me The Horizon also revealed they want to collaborate with Rosalia, and Liam Payne of One Direction.

(Photo - Reece Owen)