BROOKS WACKERMAN Breaks Down His Favourite AVENGED SEVENFOLD Drum Parts (Video)

Watch Brooks Wackerman as he breaks down his favorite Avenged Sevenfold drum parts in this new Drumeo clip. He shares his musical influences and reflects on his upbringing in a musical family. Brooks also shares his experiences transitioning from Bad Religion to Avenged Sevenfold and the adjustments he made to incorporate double kick drumming, as well as his approach to performing studio material live while adding his own creative touch.

Wackerman's choice of songs include "Afterlife", "Bat Country", "Nobody", "Almost Easy", "Nightmare", "Mattel", "Unholy Confessions" and "The Stage".

Avenged Sevenfold's new album, Life Is But A Dream..., is out now via Warner Records. Order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Game Over"

"Mattel"

"Nobody"

"We Love You"

"Cosmic"

"Beautiful"

"Easier"

"G"

"(O)rdinary"

"(D)eath"

"Life Is But A Dream..."

"Mattel" video:

"We Love You" video:

"Nobody" video: