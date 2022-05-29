BRUCE KULICK Performs Acoustic KISS Set With TODD KERNS, ZACH THRONE And BRENT FITZ At Creatures Fest 2022 (Video)

Creatures Fest 2022 is taking place take this Memorial Day Weekend (May 27 - 29) in Nashville, Tennessee at the Sonesta Nashville Airport Hotel. Appearing at the event are original KISS drummer Peter Criss, original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, Vinnie Vincent, and Bruce Kulick, among others.

Footage below, courtesy of The Rock Experience with Mike Brunn, features Bruce Kulick, Todd Kerns, Zach Throne and Brent Fitz (known as The Mobb) performing an acoustic setof KISS classics.

Rock Experience with Mike Brunn previously shared footage of oroginal KISS members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss reuniting on stage during Frehley's May 27th set.

More footage can be viewed below courtesy of Baby Gorilla TV.