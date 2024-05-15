BRUCE KULICK Recalls Officially Joining KISS In 1984 – “I Thought It Was Going To Last Three To Four Years”

Guitarist Bruce Kulick was interviewed by Finland’s Chaoszine and during the chat he spoke his tenure with KISS, which lasted 12 years from 1984-1996.

Kulick first was called in to support KISS on the Animalize Tour when then current guitarist Mark St. John was sideline with a hand injury. Kulick thought he would be in the band “for about six week” and then when he received the call to officially the band, he thought it would last for “three to four years.”

"Come meet me on July 22nd at the “You Wanted the Best” KISS themed benefit for The Alzheimer’s Association in Cleveland, Ohio," says guitarist Bruce Kulick. "The annual Cleveland Musicians Fundraiser is gonna ROCK."

