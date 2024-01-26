BRUCE KULICK Receives "Guitar Legend" Award, Presented By PHIL SOUSSAN; Video

Former KISS/Grand Funk Railroad guitarist, Bruce Kulick, has released the video below, along with the following message...

"On Jan 21st 2024, in Las Vegas, Vegas Rocks Magazine hosted by Sally Steele, held a Music Award Show at Sam's Town Live. I received a "Guitar Legend" award, and my presenter was Phil Soussan (Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Vince Neil, Johnny Hallyday, John Waite, and Last In Line). Phil has been a friend for many years, and I created this video using some footage and photos from some talented photographers and video influencers. It was an honor to receive, and some great talent was in the room. Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick), Kip Winger, Orianthi, Eric Bloom and Buch Dharma of Blue Oyster Cult, Ricki Rockett (Poison) and many more!"